Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets [Image 3 of 3]

    Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Vanessa Adame 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Morgan, 37th TRW Command Chief, flank Security Forces instructors (from left to right): Staff Sgt. Trevis Merrit, Staff Sgt. Kimberly Carrillo, Tech. Sgt. Shanae Zimmerman, and Staff Sgt. Markale Lovelace, all members of the 343rd Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 24, 2023. The leaders visited the lab to publicly recognize the instructors who helped rescue a woman being attacked by yellow jackets. First responders credited the Airmen for saving the woman’s life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:20
    Photo ID: 8184117
    VIRIN: 230524-F-JH281-1019
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 15.03 MB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets [Image 3 of 3], by Vanessa Adame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets
    Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets
    Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    Defenders
    Recognition
    37th Training Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT