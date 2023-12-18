Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets

Tech. Sgt. Shanae Zimmerman, 343rd Training Squadron, salutes Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37th Training Wing commander, at the Combatives Lab, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 24, 2023. Courchaine and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Morgan, 37th TRW Command Chief, visited the lab to publicly recognize Security Forces instructors who helped rescue a woman being attacked by yellow jackets. First responders credited the Airmen for saving the woman’s life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)

Date Posted: 12.29.2023
Location: TX, US
by Vanessa Adame