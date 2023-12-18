Chief Master Sgt. Michael Morgan, 37th TRW Command Chief, addresses 343rd Training Squadron technical training students at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 24, 2023. He and Col. Lauren Courchaine, 37 TRW commander, visited the Combatives Lab to publicly recognize four Security Forces instructors who helped rescue a woman being attacked by yellow jackets. First responders credited the Airmen for saving the woman’s life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Vanessa R. Adame)
Defenders recognized for helping rescue woman attacked by yellow jackets
