Soldiers with the 503rd Military Police Battalion Airborne prepare to conduct a regimental jump September 19, 2023, during Military Police Regimental week activities held at Fort Leonard Wood. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 11:33
|Photo ID:
|8184111
|VIRIN:
|230919-O-HA136-4924
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 503rd conducts Military Police regimental jump at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airborne operations
LEAVE A COMMENT