    503rd conducts Military Police regimental jump at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 503rd Military Police Battalion Airborne prepare to conduct a regimental jump September 19, 2023, during Military Police Regimental week activities held at Fort Leonard Wood. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 11:33
    Photo ID: 8184111
    VIRIN: 230919-O-HA136-4924
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 503rd conducts Military Police regimental jump at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne operations

    TAGS

    airborne

