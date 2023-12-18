Training exercise prepares military working dog teams for future missions.

Beano, a military working dog for the 180th MWD Detachment, rides in a helicopter with his military working dog handler Spc. Joe Gomez, July 13, 2023, as part of a field training exercise. The training exercise held at Fort Leonard Wood prepares military working dog teams for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 09:59
|Photo ID:
|8183838
|VIRIN:
|230713-O-HA136-9354
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
Military Working Dog (MWD)
