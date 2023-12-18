Training exercise prepares military working dog teams for future missions.

Beano, a military working dog for the 180th MWD Detachment, rides in a helicopter with his military working dog handler Spc. Joe Gomez, July 13, 2023, as part of a field training exercise. The training exercise held at Fort Leonard Wood prepares military working dog teams for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)

