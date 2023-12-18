Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training exercise prepares military working dog teams for future missions.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Beano, a military working dog for the 180th MWD Detachment, rides in a helicopter with his military working dog handler Spc. Joe Gomez, July 13, 2023, as part of a field training exercise. The training exercise held at Fort Leonard Wood prepares military working dog teams for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)

