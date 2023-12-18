Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC

Alumni Henry Tran, Thu Nguyen, Phuong Nguyen, and family members spend the afternoon touring the Defense Language Institute English Language Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 07, 2023. DLIELC builds security cooperation capability through English language training for national and international military students and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

