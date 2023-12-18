Thu Nguyen, DLIELC alumni, and his son Lt. Col. Quoc-nam Nguyen, 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, test the Defense Language Institute Aviation Training Center aviation lab simulator at the Defense Language Institute English Language Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 07, 2023. DLIELC builds security cooperation capability through English language training for national and international military students and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 09:52 Photo ID: 8183834 VIRIN: 230307-F-TO579-1200 Resolution: 4592x3091 Size: 2.34 MB Location: TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.