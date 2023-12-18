Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC [Image 2 of 4]

    Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC

    03.07.2023

    Col. Joseph Schaefer, Defense Language Institute English Language Center commandant, presents Thu Nguyen a new diploma dated May 19, 1972, and a student graduation coin during Thu’s visit to DLIELC at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 07, 2023. Alumni Henry Tran, Thu Nguyen, and Phuong Nguyen learned English while attending DLIELC over 50 years ago. They also received their certificates of Aeronautical Ratings from the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)

    This work, Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLIELC welcomes Vietnamese alumni

