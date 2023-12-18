Col. Joseph Schaefer, Defense Language Institute English Language Center commandant, presents Thu Nguyen a new diploma dated May 19, 1972, and a student graduation coin during Thu’s visit to DLIELC at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 07, 2023. Alumni Henry Tran, Thu Nguyen, and Phuong Nguyen learned English while attending DLIELC over 50 years ago. They also received their certificates of Aeronautical Ratings from the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Agnes Koterba)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8183833
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-TO579-1100
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLIELC welcomes Vietnamese alumni
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT