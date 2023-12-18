Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC

    Vietnamese Alumni Visit DLIELC

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Thu Nguyen attended the Defense Language Institute English Language Center over 50 years ago. He had the opportunity to tour DLIELC, along with alumni Henry Tranand Phuong Nguyen, in March 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLIELC welcomes Vietnamese alumni

    TAGS

    Vietnamese
    English language training
    Alumni
    DLIELC

