    Training exercise prepares military working dog teams for future missions.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Angelina Betran 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Joe Gomez, a military working dog handler for the 180th MWD Detachment, and his military working dog, Beano, exit a black hawk helicopter July 13, 2023, at Training Area 236 as part of a field training exercise. The training exercise held at Fort Leonard Wood prepares military working dog teams for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training exercise prepares military working dog teams for future missions., by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

