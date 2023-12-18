Spc. Joe Gomez, a military working dog handler for the 180th MWD Detachment, and his military working dog, Beano, exit a black hawk helicopter July 13, 2023, at Training Area 236 as part of a field training exercise. The training exercise held at Fort Leonard Wood prepares military working dog teams for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Angi Betran)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 09:47
|Photo ID:
|8183831
|VIRIN:
|230713-O-HA136-6083
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Training exercise prepares military working dog teams for future missions., by Angelina Betran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Working Dog Handler
