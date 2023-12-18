231117-N-ED646-1197

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 17, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable (SOC) and embarked aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations, Nov. 17. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 Photo ID: 8183575 This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Small Boat Ops, Nov. 17, 2023, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.