231130-M-VB101-1071 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 30, 2023) U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Luis Camacho, a platoon sergeant with Lakota Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (26MEU(SOC)), fires an M240B Medium Machinegun during a Light Armored Vehicle live-fire training event aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Nov. 30. Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command crisis response force with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 04:08 Photo ID: 8183441 VIRIN: 231130-M-VB101-1071 Resolution: 4714x3143 Size: 3.3 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Hometown: LIMA, PE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU(SOC) Conducts Light Armored Vehicle Range Aboard USS Bataan [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.