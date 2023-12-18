26th MEU(SOC) conducts Day/Night Heavy Lift and HST operations on USS Bataan

231125-M-VB101-1120 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 25, 2023) A CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct helicopter support team (HST) operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 25. The HST training was conducted to increase proficiencies in logistics tasks and enhance the ability to execute potential contingency missions. Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command crisis response force with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

