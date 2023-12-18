Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU(SOC) conducts Day/Night Heavy Lift and HST operations on USS Bataan [Image 3 of 6]

    26th MEU(SOC) conducts Day/Night Heavy Lift and HST operations on USS Bataan

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    231125-M-VB101-1114 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 25, 2023) U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), prepare to hook cargo to a CH-53E Super Stallion during helicopter support team (HST) operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 25. The HST training was conducted to increase proficiencies in logistics tasks and enhance the ability to execute potential contingency missions. Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command crisis response force with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 03:21
    Photo ID: 8183431
    VIRIN: 231125-M-VB101-1114
    Resolution: 3497x5246
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, 26th MEU(SOC) conducts Day/Night Heavy Lift and HST operations on USS Bataan [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    Helicopter Support Team
    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    NAVCENT
    USMCNews
    BAT ARG 26 MEUSOC Deployment 23

