Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan

Cheonan mayor Park Sang-don, middle left, joined nearly 40 volunteers from Camp Humphreys to help make holiday cakes for children at the Ikseonwon Orphanage, Dec. 23. Cheonan funded the event and co-hosted it alongside the Korea Tourism Organization.

