Cheonan mayor Park Sang-don, middle left, joined nearly 40 volunteers from Camp Humphreys to help make holiday cakes for children at the Ikseonwon Orphanage, Dec. 23. Cheonan funded the event and co-hosted it alongside the Korea Tourism Organization.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8183407
|VIRIN:
|231223-A-DA087-1003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|CHEONAN, 43, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan [Image 3 of 3], by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT