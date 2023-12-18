Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan

Volunteers from Camp Humphreys help children from the Ikseonwon Orphanage in Cheonan make holiday cakes on Dec. 23. Nearly 40 Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians and families participated in the event.

