Volunteers from Camp Humphreys help children from the Ikseonwon Orphanage in Cheonan make holiday cakes on Dec. 23. Nearly 40 Soldiers, Department of Defense civilians and families participated in the event.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8183406
|VIRIN:
|231223-A-DA087-1643
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|CHEONAN, 43, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan [Image 3 of 3], by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT