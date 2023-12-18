Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan [Image 1 of 3]

    Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan

    CHEONAN, 47, SOUTH KOREA

    12.23.2023

    Photo by Jeff Nagan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Cpl. Akebo Baston, air traffic controller, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, helps seven-year-old Bae Eun-sol make a cake, Dec. 23, 2023. Nearly 40 volunteers from Camp Humphreys visited Ikseonwon Orphanage in Cheonan to extend a bit of holiday cheer to more than 50 children.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 02:03
    Photo ID: 8183402
    VIRIN: 231223-A-DA087-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: CHEONAN, 47, KR
    Hometown: ST. CROIX, VI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan [Image 3 of 3], by Jeff Nagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan
    Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan
    Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Humphreys spreads holiday cheer in Cheonan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Camp Humphreys
    USAG-H
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT