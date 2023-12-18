Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MXS metals technicians forge the fight [Image 5 of 5]

    51st MXS metals technicians forge the fight

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clement Chhay, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Metals technicians from the 51st MXS repair essential aircraft parts and are also tasked with creating components from scratch, ensuring nothing stops the 51st Fighter Wing from executing its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    F-16
    Osan Air Base
    welding
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S. Forces Korea
    metals technology

