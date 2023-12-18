U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clement Chhay, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Metals technicians from the 51st MXS repair essential aircraft parts and are also tasked with creating components from scratch, ensuring nothing stops the 51st Fighter Wing from executing its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR This work, 51st MXS metals technicians forge the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.