U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clement Chhay, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, trains on welding techniques at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Consistent training cultivates a proficiency level that enables metals technicians from the 51st MXS to swiftly maintain critical aircraft structures when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 01:19
|Photo ID:
|8183360
|VIRIN:
|231222-F-OS908-1096
|Resolution:
|5416x3615
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st MXS metals technicians forge the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
