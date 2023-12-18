U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clement Chhay, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, trains on welding techniques at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Consistent training cultivates a proficiency level that enables metals technicians from the 51st MXS to swiftly maintain critical aircraft structures when called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 8183360 VIRIN: 231222-F-OS908-1096 Resolution: 5416x3615 Size: 1.32 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MXS metals technicians forge the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.