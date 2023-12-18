U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clement Chhay, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, practices welding a T-joint at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Metals technicians from the 51st MXS ensure aircraft components meet required specifications and standards, enabling the 51st Fighter Wing jets to fight anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 8183359 VIRIN: 231222-F-OS908-1076 Resolution: 6808x4544 Size: 2.07 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MXS metals technicians forge the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.