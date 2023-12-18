U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clement Chhay, 51st Maintenance Squadron metals technology craftsman, squares a block on a lathe at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 22, 2023. Metals technicians from the 51st MXS use tools like lathes to craft and maintain critical components for 51st Fighter Wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.29.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 8183358 VIRIN: 231222-F-OS908-1037 Resolution: 5736x3828 Size: 1.83 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st MXS metals technicians forge the fight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.