USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control

231227-N-SO660-1018 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Recruit Derrick Yaotse, from Los Angeles, uses a needle gun for corrosion control on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

