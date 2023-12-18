Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231227-N-SO660-1011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) Electrician’s Mate Fireman Marc Pascua, right, from Hawaii, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Steven Hallowell, from Philadelphia, perform regularly scheduled maintenance on a floodlight on the flight deck the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 00:32
    Photo ID: 8183331
    VIRIN: 122723-N-SO660-1011
    Resolution: 4183x2784
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 5 of 5], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate
    Corrosion Control
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT