    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231227-N-SO660-1029 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Christian Sodini, from South Elgin, Illinois, performs corrosion control on an aviation defueling station on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 00:32
    Photo ID: 8183330
    VIRIN: 122723-N-SO660-1029
    Resolution: 3218x2299
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate
    Corrosion Control
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

