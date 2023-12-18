USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance and corrosion control

231227-N-SO660-1029 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 27, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Christian Sodini, from South Elgin, Illinois, performs corrosion control on an aviation defueling station on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 27. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

