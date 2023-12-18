Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sand the hull of the ship

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Birch 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231228-N-EC000-1108 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Mitchell, from Clearwater, Florida, sands the hull of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sand the hull of the ship [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    preservation
    sanding
    deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

