231228-N-EC000-1085 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Mitchell, from Clearwater, Florida, prepares an orbital sander prior to sanding the hull of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 00:26
|Photo ID:
|8183320
|VIRIN:
|122823-N-EC000-1085
|Resolution:
|3734x2667
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sand the hull of the ship [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaleb Birch, identified by DVIDS
