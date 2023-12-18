USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sand the hull of the ship

231228-N-EC000-1019 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 28, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Caleb Mitchell, from Clearwater, Florida, prepares an air hose for an orbital sander prior to sanding the hull of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Birch)

