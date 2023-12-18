JBAB hosts Hispanic Heritage Month 5k

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling personnel and family participate in a pre-run warm up in front of the Fitness Center on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 5, 2023. The base hosted a Hispanic Heritage Month 5k run that celebrated the Air Forces diverse backgrounds and unity through fitness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff

Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US by SSgt Brandon Schneider