Members of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling present the American Disability Employment Awareness

Month proclamation at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. The proclamation was

signed by the 11th Wing command team to recognize and commemorate the month of October as the

78th anniversary of ADEAM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 18:10 Photo ID: 8183100 VIRIN: 231031-F-NB608-1055 Resolution: 4392x2922 Size: 6.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Wing commemorates ADEAM, by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.