    11th Wing commemorates ADEAM

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling present the American Disability Employment Awareness
    Month proclamation at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. The proclamation was
    signed by the 11th Wing command team to recognize and commemorate the month of October as the
    78th anniversary of ADEAM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)

    TAGS

    Air Force
    ADEAM

