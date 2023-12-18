Members of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling present the American Disability Employment Awareness
Month proclamation at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. The proclamation was
signed by the 11th Wing command team to recognize and commemorate the month of October as the
78th anniversary of ADEAM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8183100
|VIRIN:
|231031-F-NB608-1055
|Resolution:
|4392x2922
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Wing commemorates ADEAM, by SSgt Brandon Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
