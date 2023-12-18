U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jermaine James, 51st Fighter Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Program manager, takes notes during a DEIA conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 22, 2023. During the opening of the conference, Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, provided opening remarks and answered questions asked by the attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:36 Photo ID: 8182968 VIRIN: 230822-F-IP756-1136 Resolution: 5504x7706 Size: 5.37 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.