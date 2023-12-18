Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii [Image 5 of 5]

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jermaine James, 51st Fighter Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Program manager, takes notes during a DEIA conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 22, 2023. During the opening of the conference, Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, provided opening remarks and answered questions asked by the attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 8182968
    VIRIN: 230822-F-IP756-1136
    Resolution: 5504x7706
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Trust
    USAF
    Inclusion
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT