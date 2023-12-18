PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Candice Trigg, 374th Airlift Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Program manager, speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Philip Washington, 18th Wing DEIA Program manager, for a communications exercise during a DEIA conference held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 23, 2023. The conference aimed to capitalize on the ability to train and network DEIA program managers from across the major command to prepare them for building programs at their respective bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

