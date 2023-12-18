Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH [Image 4 of 5]

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Candice Trigg, 374th Airlift Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Program manager, speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Philip Washington, 18th Wing DEIA Program manager, for a communications exercise during a DEIA conference held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 23, 2023. The conference aimed to capitalize on the ability to train and network DEIA program managers from across the major command to prepare them for building programs at their respective bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 8182959
    VIRIN: 230823-F-IP756-1052
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Trust
    USAF
    Inclusion
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT