PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii

A Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility patch rests on the shoulder of one of Pacific Air Forces’ Airmen who fill the role of program manager at their base. Eleven DEIA program managers attended a 4-day conference at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii from Aug. 22-25. The purpose of the training was to provide in-depth training and preparation for the attendees to build and tailor their respective DEIA programs to suit the needs of their units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

