PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Program managers from Wings across Pacific Air Forces attend a conference held Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii Aug. 22-25, 2023. The PACAF DEIA Conference aimed to capitalize on the ability to train and network DEIA program managers from across the major command to prepare them for building programs at their respective bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

