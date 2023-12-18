Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH [Image 1 of 5]

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks to PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility program managers during a conference held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 22-25, 2023. The PACAF DEIA Conference capitalized on the ability to train and network DEIA program managers across the major command to prepare them for building programs at their respective bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:36
    Photo ID: 8182953
    VIRIN: 230822-F-IP756-1117
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference at JBPHH
    PACAF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility Program coordinators attend conference in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Trust
    USAF
    Inclusion
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT