    CSM O’Neal visits DLA Land and Maritime [Image 2 of 2]

    CSM O’Neal visits DLA Land and Maritime

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency’s senior enlisted leader, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal speaks to DLA Land and Maritime’s military personnel during her visit to the Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus June 21.

