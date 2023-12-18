Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One year of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility: Building a foundation for trust

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Tony Cruz, top left, Pacific Air Forces chief of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility, and Diversity and Inclusion Program managers from across the nine PACAF installations meet virtually to synch on March 14, 2023. Since Cruz’s position was filled a little over a year ago, he has focused on building the DEIA program from the ground up by assembling collaborators, preparing training opportunities, and paving the way forward to ensure every Airman knows the importance of diversity and how to create an environment of inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    This work, One year of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility: Building a foundation for trust, by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

