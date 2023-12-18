One year of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility: Building a foundation for trust

Tony Cruz, top left, Pacific Air Forces chief of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility, and Diversity and Inclusion Program managers from across the nine PACAF installations meet virtually to synch on March 14, 2023. Since Cruz’s position was filled a little over a year ago, he has focused on building the DEIA program from the ground up by assembling collaborators, preparing training opportunities, and paving the way forward to ensure every Airman knows the importance of diversity and how to create an environment of inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie D. Pike)

