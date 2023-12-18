Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal visit to DLA Land and Maritime [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal visit to DLA Land and Maritime

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson met the Agency’s senior enlisted leader, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal during her visit to the Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus June 21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 8182936
    VIRIN: 230621-D-DM952-1047
    Resolution: 3862x2759
    Size: 6.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal visit to DLA Land and Maritime
    CSM O’Neal visits DLA Land and Maritime

    TAGS

    Flags
    Army
    CSM Tomeka O'Neal
    CSM Tomeka O'Neal's Site Visit
    DM952
    Mr. Kenneth Watson

