Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 8182936 VIRIN: 230621-D-DM952-1047 Resolution: 3862x2759 Size: 6.08 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tomeka O’Neal visit to DLA Land and Maritime [Image 2 of 2], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.