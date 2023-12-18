USAFA Men's Basketball v Northern Colorado

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Ethan Taylor attempts a layup during a game against Northern Colorado at the Academy’s Clune Arena, Dec. 21, 2023. Air Force fell to Northern Colorado 83-79 in its final non-conference game of the year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

