    USAFA Men's Basketball v Northern Colorado [Image 8 of 10]

    USAFA Men's Basketball v Northern Colorado

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- United States Air Force Academy’s Kellan Boylan attempts a slam dunk during a game against Northern Colorado at the Academy’s Clune Arena, Dec. 21, 2023. Air Force fell to Northern Colorado 83-79 in its final non-conference game of the year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 14:37
    Photo ID: 8182809
    VIRIN: 231221-F-NU281-1037
    Resolution: 2407x3606
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Air Force Academy
    Basketball
    USAFA

