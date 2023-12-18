CASCOM's 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition

Staff Sgt. Charles Burnett, representing Ordnance School, prepares to climb a rope June 27, 2023, during the obstacle course event as part of the Combined Arms Support Command Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Ordnance Campus, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. Burnett's squad was named 2023 CASCOM Best Squad and will go on to represent CASCOM in the Training and Doctrine Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

