    CASCOM's 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition [Image 1 of 2]

    CASCOM's 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Staff Sgt. Michael Rohrer, a drill sergeant representing Transportation Corps School out of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., works his way over an obstacle June 27, 2023, during the obstacle course event as part of the Combined Arms Support Command Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Ordnance Campus, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. The obstacle course portion of the CASCOM BSC/DSOY Competition tests physical strength, agility, endurance and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 14:22
    Photo ID: 8182787
    VIRIN: 230627-A-WA652-5881
    Resolution: 1622x1081
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    This work, CASCOM's 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CASCOM's 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition

    obstacle course
    ordnance
    transportation corps
    best squad
    drill sergeant of the year

