CASCOM's 2023 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition

Staff Sgt. Michael Rohrer, a drill sergeant representing Transportation Corps School out of Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., works his way over an obstacle June 27, 2023, during the obstacle course event as part of the Combined Arms Support Command Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Ordnance Campus, Fort Gregg Adams, Va. The obstacle course portion of the CASCOM BSC/DSOY Competition tests physical strength, agility, endurance and mental fortitude. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

