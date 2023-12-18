World War II Veteran visits Team McChord

U.S. Air Force retired Capt. Stuart “Boot” Gordon sits in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Dec. 20, 2023. Gordon spoke to Airmen about his experiences as a pilot in World War II and toured the 8th Airlift Squadron and a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
