Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord [Image 7 of 8]

    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force retired Capt. Stuart “Boot” Gordon sits in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., Dec. 20, 2023. Gordon spoke to Airmen about his experiences as a pilot in World War II and toured the 8th Airlift Squadron and a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 14:35
    Photo ID: 8182775
    VIRIN: 231220-F-SK889-1183
    Resolution: 2689x3765
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World War II Veteran visits Team McChord [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord
    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord
    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord
    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord
    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord
    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord
    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord
    World War II Veteran visits Team McChord

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    veteran
    fighter pilot
    JBLM
    World War II
    U.S. Air Force
    Team McChord

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT