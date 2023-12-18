Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Light the Dark [Image 2 of 2]

    We Light the Dark

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera apprentice, holds up his hand to block the light of a flash, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, June 23, 2023. New airmen to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron complete lowlight photography training including additive light, limited light exploitation, and high ISO photography to ensure that they can function under all field conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:28
    Photo ID: 8182617
    VIRIN: 230623-F-SC242-1021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    TAGS

    photography
    1CTCS
    training
    Flash
    lowlight

