Recruit Practice Weapons Handling and Firing Procedures

231227-N-KL637-1491 Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class William Mclean, an instructor at the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), supervises Recruits practicing weapons clearing procedures during weapons familiarization training. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

