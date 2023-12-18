231227-N-KL637-1399 Mineman 2nd Class Noah Adams, an instructor at the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), supervises Recruits practicing weapons handling and firing procedures during weapons familiarization training. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 8182590 VIRIN: 231227-N-KL637-1399 Resolution: 6402x4573 Size: 2.49 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Practice Weapons Handling and Firing Procedures [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.