    Recruit Practice Weapons Handling and Firing Procedures [Image 6 of 9]

    Recruit Practice Weapons Handling and Firing Procedures

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    231227-N-KL637-1318 Recruits practice weapons handling and firing procedures during weapons familiarization training at the USS Missouri Small Arms Marksmanship Trainer (SAMT) at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 8182589
    VIRIN: 231227-N-KL637-1318
    Resolution: 6644x4746
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Practice Weapons Handling and Firing Procedures [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Recruit Training Command
    Sailor
    SAMT
    Bootcamp

