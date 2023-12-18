Sailor in the Spotlight - EMN3 Johnathan Ahlf

231129-N-SO660-1001 AT SEA (Nov. 29, 2023) This graphic was designed to highlight Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Johnathan Ahlf as part "Hellcat," the weekly internal newsletter aboard USS Ronald Reagan. (U.S. Navy Graphic by MC3 Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8182400
|VIRIN:
|231129-N-SO660-1001
|Resolution:
|5100x3300
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
