Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan 75th Anniversary Naval Reactors Poster

    USS Ronald Reagan 75th Anniversary Naval Reactors Poster

    JAPAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230727-N-IG750-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 27, 2023) A graphic celebrating the history of Naval Reactors from USS Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Navy's only forward deployed aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 08:37
    Photo ID: 8182399
    VIRIN: 230727-N-IG750-1001
    Resolution: 14400x6600
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan 75th Anniversary Naval Reactors Poster, by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poster
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Timeline
    Naval Reactors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT