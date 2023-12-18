230727-N-IG750-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 27, 2023) A graphic celebrating the history of Naval Reactors from USS Ronald Reagan, the U.S. Navy's only forward deployed aircraft carrier. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8182399
|VIRIN:
|230727-N-IG750-1001
|Resolution:
|14400x6600
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan 75th Anniversary Naval Reactors Poster, by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
