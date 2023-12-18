Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Osprey in Ireland

    IRELAND

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft lands in a field outside of Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 26, 2023, following the U.S. Navy and Notre-Dame football game. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron C. Edy)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2023
